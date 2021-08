Thanks to this simple twist to the traditional way of making s'mores from @sarahi_ledesma, she may have unlocked a method that leads to a potentially perfect one. Peep the clip above and you'll see how it shows the piece of chocolate being embedded within the marshmallow puff. From there both are simultaneously roasted over the fire, then slid in between the graham crackers for a no fuss, no mess version that is a sight to behold.