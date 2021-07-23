Cancel
NFL

Jets assistant coach Knapp dies after being struck by car while biking

By Associated Press
KWTX
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp died Thursday of injuries suffered in an accident when he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle Saturday near his home in California. He was 58. Knapp’s family released a statement through the team that the longtime...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Rick Mirer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Ap#The Denver Broncos#Sacramento State#Falcons
