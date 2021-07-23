Cancel
Bennett for July 23, 2021

By Mary Beth Bennett WVU Extension Agent
Cover picture for the articleDid you know that the tomato is a member of the Solanaceae or Nightshade family? The Solanaceae (Nightshade) is a family of flowering plants, many of which are edible, while others are considered poisonous. The name of the family comes from the Latin Solanum “the nightshade plant”, it has been suggested it originates from the Latin verb solari, meaning “to soothe”. The name may come from resemblance that some of the flowers bear to the sun and its rays, and in fact a species of Solanum (Solanum nigrum) is known as the sunberry.

