Tragic death of translator highlights plight of allies left behind in Afghanistan

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 10 days ago
CNN’s Anna Coren speaks with Afghan interpreters who risked their lives helping the US government, and now face reprisals from the Taliban as many of them struggle to secure US visas and protection.

CNN

CNN

