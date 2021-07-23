Cancel
Milledgeville, GA

Police looking for ‘person of interest’ in triple-homicide case

By Billy Hobbs
Union-Recorder
 11 days ago
Anyone who knows Arnold’s whereabouts is urged to call the Milledgeville Police Department at 478-414-4090 or 911.

Local, state and federal law enforcement authorities are seeking the whereabouts of a 30-year-old Milledgeville man wanted for questioning in a July Fourth weekend triple-homicide case.

Milledgeville Police Chief Dray Swicord identified the man sought as Christopher Arnold.

“He is a person of interest in an ongoing triple-homicide investigation, which occurred (Saturday) July 3,” according to a press release sent out by the police department’s detective bureau late Thursday afternoon.

Arnold is being sought for questioning in the case, Swicord said.

Two of the three victims died at the scene of the shooting. They were identified as Erica Lachell Reaves, 43; and her brother, Tyric James Justice, 30.

A third victim, identified as Quincy Lamont Jackson, 38, also of Milledgeville, died Monday morning at The Medical Center Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died 16 days after the shooting at his longtime girlfriend’s duplex apartment on Laura Court.

Arnold is currently at-large and reportedly intentionally fleeing from law enforcement authorities.

He also is wanted on criminal charges associated with an aggravated assault case that happened June 23, according to police detectives. That case is unrelated to the triple-homicide investigation, police said.

The public’s help is being sought to help find Arnold.

Police caution that Arnold is known to carry a gun and should be considered armed and dangerous.

“Do not approach, notify law enforcement officers,” urge police detectives.

