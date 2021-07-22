Pelosi says other Republicans have expressed interest in January 6 committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says there are other Republicans who have expressed interest in joining the committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Pelosi barred two picks from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. As a result, McCarthy has threatened to pull all five of his selections and conduct a separate investigation. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports from Capitol Hill. Then, Nicholas Wu, a congressional reporter for Politico, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss that and more.