Gaming & Gucci Collide for Luxury Esports Collection
The idea of gamers and luxury fashion labels collaborating would’ve seemed farfetched a decade ago. However, as the great Bob Dylan said, ‘the times they are a-changin’. With the growth of streaming and Esports, top performing gamers are now equivalent to the modern star athlete, amassing both fame and fortune. So we shouldn’t be surprised that Gucci, with their finger on the cultural pulse, wants to team up with gaming and lifestyle brand 100 Thieves to create a limited edition collection.manofmany.com
