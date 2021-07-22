Legion baseball: Chippewa Falls Post 77 advances to regional championship

The pursuit of a Legion baseball state tournament berth is still alive for one local squad, while it came to an end Thursday for another.

Chippewa Falls Post 77 advanced to the championship round at a 19U regional in Superior on Thursday, defeating Hudson 3-0 in an elimination game to reach the tournament’s final day.

Chippewa Falls will play Superior on Friday, needing to beat the Reds twice to advance to state. With one win, Superior will take the state berth.

Post 77 fell to Superior 1-0 in its first game on Thursday before eliminating Hudson later in the day.

In the first game of the day, Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53’s season came to an end with a 7-1 defeat at the hands of Hudson.

Hudson scored three times in the top of the first to take an early lead and rode a strong start from Quin Tretsven. He threw five innings and held Eau Claire to four hits. Grant Sauerman pitched six innings for Eau Claire but fell victim to three unearned runs, all in the first inning.

Dylan O’Connell and Jonah Hanson had two hits apiece for Eau Claire.

The Class AAA state tournament is set to be held in Plover next week.

The Class A regional in Baldwin gets underway Friday. Osseo takes on Osceola, and Altoona plays Baldwin.