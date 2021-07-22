New Warhammer Card Game Available for Pre-Order

Fans of the Warhammer Fantasy universe are about to have something new to look out for thanks to developer Cubicle 7. It is a card game called Elector Counts, and it is set in the Old World era of Warhammer Fantasy. The whole game is framed as something the ruffians and gamblers of the setting would play while at taverns and inns. It is framed as a war game where you manage your army and fight all who oppose you with swords, firearms, and pure resolve all to take your rightful place on the throne after the death of the emperor, Sigmar. This is fitting since 'The Old World' is set sometime before the Age of Sigmar and a few centuries before the end of the world via an invasion of Chaos.