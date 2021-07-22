Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Warhammer Card Game Available for Pre-Order

By Tyler Chancey
techraptor.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the Warhammer Fantasy universe are about to have something new to look out for thanks to developer Cubicle 7. It is a card game called Elector Counts, and it is set in the Old World era of Warhammer Fantasy. The whole game is framed as something the ruffians and gamblers of the setting would play while at taverns and inns. It is framed as a war game where you manage your army and fight all who oppose you with swords, firearms, and pure resolve all to take your rightful place on the throne after the death of the emperor, Sigmar. This is fitting since 'The Old World' is set sometime before the Age of Sigmar and a few centuries before the end of the world via an invasion of Chaos.

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Game#Games Workshop#Pre Order#Warhammer Fantasy#Chaos#The Old World#Warhammer Total War 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Card Game
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

PlayStation Plus games for August include a new release for PS4 and PS5

August is right around the corner, and that means a new batch of PlayStation Plus games is inbound. Sony today revealed what August’s PlayStation Plus games are, and once again, we’re going to see a game debut on the service. As opposed to previous months, where there has usually been one game that’s exclusive to PS5 in each batch of PS Plus games, in August all games will be available for PS4 users to download as well.
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

Three excellent Xbox games are now free to play

This week’s Xbox Free Play Days titles include games about slaughter, survival, and simians. There’s an excellent lineup of freebies available to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers this weekend. First up is Ubisoft’s stylish ‘Art of Battle’ combat game, For Honor. The game is often overlooked...
Video GamesGematsu

Deathloop pre-order trailer

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Arkane Lyon have released a new pre-order trailer for timeloop first-person shooter Deathloop. The trailer highlights the game’s pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses:. Pre-Order Bonuses. Unique Weapon: Royal Protector Machete (PS5 Exclusive) Character Skin: “Storm Rider” Colt. One Trinket (equippable buff) Deluxe Edition Bonuses. Unique...
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Pokemon Unite Available for Pre-Download

The Pokemon MOBA can now be downloaded ahead of time on your Nintendo Switch. Ahead of this Pokemon spinoff game’s release this Wednesday, players can prepare by downloading the game starting today. All you have to do is find the game on the Nintendo eShop and select download. The games...
RetailDestructoid

Grim Fallout ‘Mr. Sandman’ figurine will be available to pre-order July 22

Bethesda has revealed a brand new figurine that will “brighten” the bookshelves of any dedicated Fallout fan. The figurine is a physical representation of Fallout‘s “Mr. Sandman” perk, and depicts Vault Boy cheerful sending a hapless enemy into a land of endless slumber. This full-color, SDCC-exclusive figurine is a variant of the previously released grayscale edition of the same model.
Video GamesNME

Why the hell did I pre-order a Steam Deck if I never play mobile games?

Like every other bastard in the free world – well, that’s how it felt to me at the time – I ordered a Steam Deck last week. The simplicity of that statement belies the actual torture of the process, by the way. I didn’t calmly hit a link, input my card details, complete my purchase, and bask in the glory of my accomplishment as much as I sat sweating over two different laptops for two and a half hours, lurching between them like a drunken ping-pong ball and obsessively spamming “Continue”, silently dying inside every time the “Working” prompt came up because let me tell you, my friend – nothing was fucking “working” that night.
Video GamesPCWorld

Amazon's new game might literally destroy your graphics card

If you have a GeForce RTX 3090, you'll want to skip loading up the beta test for Amazon's New World MMO, because the game might literally break your graphics card. Yes, and by "break" we mean it just might permanently stop working—not the casual "THESE GAMES WILL DESTROY YOUR CARD!" headlines you often see.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Playdate pre-orders, price, features and season one games

The Playdate is a curious little thing. Created by video game publisher Panic, this delightfully retro handheld evokes a Game Boy-like aesthetic from both a hardware and software standpoint, while also offering modern conveniences like Wi-Fi connectivity and USB-C charging. It comes as a nice surprise and, hopefully, a worthwhile...
ShoppingPosted by
SheKnows

This Jedi-Approved ‘Star Wars’ Advent Calendar Is Already Available for Pre-Order on Amazon

If you’ve got a little Star Wars fan on your hands, they’re going to want to add this cool item to their collection. The Star Wars: The Galactic Advent Calendar is already available for pre-order on Amazon and we’re sure this one is going to be a best-seller! And listen, we get it: It may seem just a bit too early (or um, way too early!) to think about the holiday season, but trust us, you’ll be glad you have this one ordered and tucked away when the busy holiday season rolls around. It’s filled with more than 30 surprises spread out over 25 days, and it’s the perfect holiday gift (or anytime gift, really) that you can order in advance.
Video GamesComicBook

Ubisoft Making Popular PS4 and Xbox One Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft is making one of its most popular and best-selling games on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia free for a limited time. Unfortunately, it isn't a free download, but a free trial. In other words, said game is being made free-to-play for a limited time, however, it's plenty of time to, at the very least, beat the game's single-player campaign, which is its main appeal, especially with its follow-up releasing soon.
Entertainmentflickeringmyth.com

Medicom’s new Cyborg Superman MAFEX figure available to pre-order now

Sideshow has released promotional images for Medicom’s new Cyborg Superman MAFEX collectible figure from The Death of Superman which is available to pre-order now from Sideshow, priced at $105; check it out here…. Sideshow and Medicom Toy are proud to present the Cyborg Superman (Return of Superman) MAFEX Collectible Figure...
Video GamesMac Observer

Total War: WARHAMMER II – The Silence & The Fury Available for Mac

Feral Interactive has announced that The Silence & The Fury, the final Lords Pack for Total War: WARHAMMER II, is out now for macOS. The Silence & The Fury introduces new Legendary Lords for the Lizardmen and the Beastmen, each leading their own factions with new characters and units, as well as unique gameplay mechanics and narrative objectives. A feature-packed free update to Total War: WARHAMMER II for macOS is also available today, including reworks to the Beastmen and Dwarfen factions, a new Dawi Legendary Lord, and the introduction of Ogre Mercenaries for Total War Access Members. A trailer can be watched on YouTube.
Video GamesMacRumors Forums

'Playdate' Handheld Game System Now Available for Pre-Order

Panic had 20,000 Playdate systems available for preorder for shipping in late 2021, but those quickly sold out and orders placed now will ship out in 2022. Priced at $179, the Playdate is a pocket-sized gaming system that has a unique design. It features a black and white display, bright yellow chassis, a d-pad, A+B buttons, and a crank on the side that serves as a flip-out rotational controller.
Video GamesKotaku

A Bunch Of Great Indie Games Are Coming To Game Pass

Pour one out for my backlog and maybe yours, too. Arguably too many promising indie games are coming to Xbox Game Pass. Also, Microsoft Flight Sim will finally lift off on console, at least for those with next-gen Xboxes. Here’s everything coming to Game Pass over the next few weeks.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Gorgeous Studio-Ghibli Inspired Narrative Puzzler ‘Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery’ Launching August 25th, Available for Pre-Order Now

Today Akupara Games and Silver Lining Studio announced a release date for their Studio-Ghibli inspired interactive narrative game Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery and opened up pre-orders on mobile in addition to releasing a playable demo on Steam. Behind the Frame follows an aspiring artist as she goes about her everyday life and ponders what the deal is with her mysterious artist neighbor and his kitty cat. Ultimately you’re helping her finish her masterpiece painting, and “As her painting starts to take shape, [you’ll] uncover an emotional tale of chance and artistry revealed behind unrelated yet familiar moments." Check out the stunningly gorgeous new trailer announcing the release date for Behind the Frame.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Metroid Dread Samus And E.M.M.I amiibo Available To Pre-Order At Nintendo UK Store

The My Nintendo Store in the UK has opened pre-orders for the lovely new Samus And E.M.M.I amiibo set to launch alongside Metroid Dread this October. Available for the standard RRP of £25.99, the two amiibo come together in a special double pack. You can grab them via the link below – orders over £20 qualify for free shipping, so throw them in your basket before they inevitably sell out!

Comments / 0

Community Policy