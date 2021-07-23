Indianola hosts first hot air balloon 'sky parade'

Before the annual National Balloon Classic, taking place in Indianola, a parade usually marks the start of the festivities. However, due to construction around Indianola Square, a typical parade wasn't an option.

The solution? Take the parade to the skies.

On July 23, hot air balloon pilots gathered in Indianola to participate in the town's first-ever hot air balloon 'sky parade.' Before taking off, pilots met up outside South Park to discuss flight plans and weather conditions.

It was their first opportunity to gather together in a group in over a year, after the cancellation of the 2020 National Balloon Classic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The return brought a surge of competitors, with over 100 pilots enrolling to participate in the Classic. Eric Martens, a pilot local to Indianola, was excited to share the experience with the community.

"Every time you land, people pull up and get out. Kids come right up to the envelope and the basket. Sometimes you'll have them jump in," Martens said.

After missing 2020, the 2021 Classic will be the 50th event. For Holly Pfeifer, the current U.S. Women's National Hot Air Balloon champion, this return to Indianola is more than just another race.

"Just from being there when I was a kid and all the experiences I had there, it's great to see some of the pilots that are going to come back," Pfeifer said. "They may not know who I am, but some of them I still remember from watching them fly as a kid."

Even once a pilot has their license, ballooning can still be an expensive sport to participate in. One envelope--that's the large fabric that gets filled up with air--can cost more than twenty-thousand dollars.

Despite the price, pilots are happy to keep soaring into the skies whenever they can.

"I wish I could do it more often," Pfeifer said, "but sometimes things get in the way. It's something I've always liked and done. Sometimes, if I see someone in the air, I'll still chase them, want to help them land, even though I'm not flying."

"It's just so serene, relaxing," Martens said. "You're moving with the wind. There's no noise other than the burners. You can talk to people on the ground. You hear dogs barking, you see lots of wildlife. There's nothing really quite like it. It's a great experience every time."

The National Balloon Classic takes place in Indianola from July 30 to August 7.