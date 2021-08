Pro wrestling legend "Rowdy" Roddy Piper is trending with fans and fellow wrestlers paying tribute on the sixth anniversary of his passing. Piper, who once teamed up with Paul Orndorff to take on Hulk Hogan and Mr. T in the very first WrestleMania's main event, died on July 31, 2015 at the age of 61. As one of sports entertainment's most beloved superstars of all time, the loss still stings to this day for those who knew him along with fans across the globe.