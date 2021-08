The first time Atlanta-based designer Dana Lynch toured her Clarkesville, Georgia, cabin, she was able to look past the burgundy-orange logs, clunky chinking, and unavoidable “ax murderer movie” vibes. She turned to her husband and said, “We need a bleep load of black paint on the outside and a bleep load of white paint on the inside.” But what began as a cosmetics-based renovation quickly escalated into a seven-month-long overhaul that involved moving walls downstairs, installing an HVAC, and popping the roof off so they could add dormers upstairs. Only then could they really unplug. “I was thrilled,” says Lynch. “I actually lied to the kids for the first little bit, saying there was no WiFi.”