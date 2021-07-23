Kim Kardashian attended Kanye West’s Donda livestream event
Despite their recent high-profile divorce, it would appear that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still on good terms: According to TMZ, Kardashian was in attendance at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium during West's Donda album listening party, along with the ex-couple's four kids: North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint. In February, Kardashian filed for divorce from West after a tumultuous seven years of marriage. The news came after reports that the pair were in marriage counselling; according to TMZ, the split was amicable.www.thefader.com
Comments / 0