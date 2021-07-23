Cancel
It’s Shyamalan Vs. G.I. Joe As Old & Snake Eyes Open

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week sees two new wide releases hit theaters, Snake Eyes and Old, and after last week’s expectations-smashing debut for Space Jam: A New Legacy, we feel like anything could happen at the box office. Many expect the top spot to be taken by Snake Eyes, the latest entry in the G.I. Joe franchise, but there could be an upset from Old, M. Night Shyamalan’s new supernatural mindbender, which is outrunning Snake Eyes in IMDb page views. They look like solid bets for the top two, and it should be noted that both are theatrical exclusives, but if they have sub-par performances and Space Jam holds strong, we could see the order of things shaken up. Whether or not the current uptick in Covid-19 cases impacts the box office this weekend is another open question.

