G’Angelo Hancock’s meteoric rise to stardom in Greco-Roman wrestling makes Fountain native a gold medal contender in Tokyo Olympics
G'Angelo Hancock is proof that no dream is too big, even the ones you have a hard time believing yourself. Hancock, a Fountain native, went from getting expelled from high school to channeling his energy and athleticism into a meteoric rise to stardom in Greco-Roman wrestling. He's a gold medal contender in the 97 kilogram (214 pound) weight class at the Tokyo Olympics, which begin Friday.
