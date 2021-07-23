Brown & White set to make TBT debut

Brown (7-2, 245) holds career averages of 7.3 points (.540 FG%), 7.6 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 18.3 minutes in 52 games (32 starts) with Portland and Oklahoma City. The 21-year-old averaged 8.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 0.7 steals, 1.1 blocks and 21.4 minutes in 43 games (32 starts) with the Thunder last season. He recorded 21 points (8-10 FG) and a career-high 23 rebounds, including 17 points and 19 boards in the first half alone, against Boston on March 27. Brown became the first player since Shaquille O’Neal in 1998 to produce 17 points and 19 boards in a single half. His 19 first-half boards also set a Thunder franchise record for most in a half and were the most by any NBA player in a half in 2020-21.