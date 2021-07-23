College of Western Idaho begins search for next president
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The College of Western Idaho is looking for its next leader. The college said Thursday that it's seeking "an innovative and experienced educational leader for the position of president. The president will provide energetic and visionary leadership for a fast-growing and complex institution that serves a dynamic and prosperous region. CWI takes great pride in its core purpose of empowering the community, one student at a time."idahonews.com
