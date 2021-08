At least 16 people have been killed and a quarter of a million people displaced from their homes after heavy monsoon rains lashed eastern India, officials said Tuesday, as the air force joined rescue efforts. The latest deaths in West Bengal came a few days after 11 people were also killed in the state as the torrent of water swept away homes and triggered landslides. Flooding and landslides are common during India's treacherous monsoon season from June to September and causes widespread devastation. The annual downpours have been worsened by climate change, experts say.