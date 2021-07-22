LUMPEN STATION: Art Installation at Glendale’s Adams Square Mini Park Gas Station

Jennifer Fukutomi-Jones, Arts & Culture Administrator. Art Installation at Glendale’s Adams Square Mini Park Gas Station. GLENDALE, CA – Artists Beck + Col’s installation, Lumpen Station, will be on display at the Adams Square Mini Park Gas Station from July 12 – August 20, 2021. “Lumpen Station” is based off of the series “The Revolting Lumpen” by artists, Beck + Col, which features bright, colorful, multidisciplinary experiences combining wearable sculpture, performance, dance, music and live operatic vocalizations. The versatility of textiles allows the artists to build elaborate worlds and the themes running through them. The entire installation was created using three textiles: velvet, cotton and mesh, as well as wood, foam and pex for structure.