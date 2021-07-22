Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glendale, CA

LUMPEN STATION: Art Installation at Glendale’s Adams Square Mini Park Gas Station

glendaleca.gov
 12 days ago

Jennifer Fukutomi-Jones, Arts & Culture Administrator. Art Installation at Glendale’s Adams Square Mini Park Gas Station. GLENDALE, CA – Artists Beck + Col’s installation, Lumpen Station, will be on display at the Adams Square Mini Park Gas Station from July 12 – August 20, 2021. “Lumpen Station” is based off of the series “The Revolting Lumpen” by artists, Beck + Col, which features bright, colorful, multidisciplinary experiences combining wearable sculpture, performance, dance, music and live operatic vocalizations. The versatility of textiles allows the artists to build elaborate worlds and the themes running through them. The entire installation was created using three textiles: velvet, cotton and mesh, as well as wood, foam and pex for structure.

www.glendaleca.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glendale, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
City
Glendale, CA
Glendale, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Art Installation#Visual Arts#Pex#Glendale Library#Arts Culture Founded#Glac#The Central Library#Library Arts Culture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Missouri governor pardons couple who brandished guns at protesters

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson said on Tuesday he has granted pardons to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who drew international attention for brandishing guns at racial justice protesters last year. In addition to the McCloskeys, who are personal injury lawyers, the Republican governor...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC issues eviction moratorium extension after Democratic outcry

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday issued a moratorium on evictions targeting areas of the country with high levels of COVID-19 transmission, extending an eviction ban for much of the nation just days after a blanket moratorium had expired. The CDC order applies to counties experiencing...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Tyson Foods, Microsoft mandate vaccinations, U.S. automakers mask up

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Detroit's Big Three automakers joined a growing list of U.S. companies that are changing their vaccination and masking policies as the Delta variant triggers renewed pandemic restrictions. Microsoft said on Tuesday all employees, vendors and guests will be...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Officer killed in stabbing attack at Pentagon transit station that led to lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said. The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy