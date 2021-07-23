Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Drought forces North America farmers to turn food crops to hay

By Michael Hirtzer, Marcy Nicholson, Brian K. Sullivan, Bloomberg News
Marietta Daily Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrought is withering crops on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border, prompting farmers to take the rare measure of baling up their wheat and barley stems to sell as hay. The bales are providing much-needed forage for livestock operators struggling against a lack of pasture and soaring feed costs, and also signal smaller grain harvests that could keep crop prices high in the months to come. Temperatures are expected to soar next week in the Great Plains, further threatening parched farm fields.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Food Production#Crop Insurance#Stonex#Farmers#Canadian#Weather Tiger Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgriculturePosted by
Hot 104.7

Massive Meat Recall Hits Upper Midwest

Nearly 300,000 pounds of beef from a Nebraska processing plant is being recalled because it may be contaminated with E. coli. The recall was issued by Omaha-based Greater Omaha Packing and is for 38 different beef items processed at their plant on July 13. These items were later distributed to...
Agriculturekmrskkok.com

Walz Waives Trucking Rules to Support Farmers During Drought

As 14 Minnesota counties facing severe drought conditions are put under a primary agricultural disaster designation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Governor Tim Walz Wednesday signed Executive Order 21-26 waiving trucking regulations to support Minnesota livestock producers facing significant decrease in the availability of hay and other forage. The Order is in effect for 30 days.
Agriculturespglobal.com

Bleak crop prospects likely to keep spring wheat supplies tight, prices firm

The prevailing dry and hot weather conditions across top producing countries are limiting the production prospects for spring wheat, raising concerns of tightening global supplies for the high protein-content wheat. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Canada, Russia and the US are the world's...
Minnesota StateFillmore County Journal

USDA offers disaster assistance to Minnesota farmers and livestock producers impacted by drought

ST. PAUL, MN, July 26, 2021 – Minnesota agricultural operations have been significantly impacted by the ongoing, severe drought. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover. As agricultural producers move into recovery mode and assess damages, they should contact their local USDA Service Center. to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses and damages.
AgricultureMarietta Daily Journal

No one thought farmers could work together — then came Land O'Lakes

In June of 1921, 350 farmers meeting in St. Paul voted unanimously to form a dairy cooperative. The name "Land O'Lakes" didn't come along for a few more years, but a quintessential Minnesota brand had been born. One hundred years later, what started as the Minnesota Cooperative Creameries Association has...
Agricultureagfax.com

Soil Health: Dig a Little, Learn a Lot – DTN

One of the best ways to measure soil health and the effectiveness of crop production practices is several feet underground. Mike Petersen gave his 1,755th soil pit talk at Grant and Tana Guetzko’s farm near Delhi, Iowa. Standing in a hole about 3 feet deep and 2 feet wide near one of the Guetzkos’ cornfields, the agronomist and soil scientist found layers of soil compaction several inches deep, limited earthworm activity and few soil pores. All three hinder root development and water infiltration and holding capacity.
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

Wisconsin Farm Bureau launches statewide sustainability series

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is inviting farmers and agriculturists to attend “Leaders of the Land: A State Sustainability Series.” This series of nine tours will take place across the state in each of the Farm Bureau districts, highlighting diverse commodities and sustainability practices. “Farm Bureau is a unique organization because...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Sustainable soybean exports hit milestone

The United States Soybean Export Council, United Soybean Board and the American Soybean Association announced July 22 that a milestone has been passed: More than 100 million metric tons of U.S. Soy Sustainability Assurance Protocol verified soy has been exported internationally over the seven years since the protocol was launched in 2014.
AgricultureCapital Journal

Sow and Grow with Sara: Forage resources, cover crop considerations

With the continuation of hot, dry weather, many producers are seeking feed to get their livestock through the winter. I want to draw some attention to a few available resources and options. If feed is already short, and you’re looking for grazing options, check out the South Dakota Grazing Exchange...
EnvironmentThe Poultry Site

Climate change reducing farm profits by 23% in Australia

The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences’ (ABARES) latest Insights report examines the effects of recent and possible future changes in climate on the profitability of Australian farms. ABARES Executive Director Dr Jared Greenville said the report provided a detailed picture of the adaptation challenge facing the...
Agriculturekfgo.com

U.S. Drought Monitor: Blistering Heat across Northern Plains further Stressed Rangeland, Pastures, Crops

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, another round of blistering heat across the northern Plains further stressed rangeland, pastures, and a variety of summer crops. The central and southern Plains also experienced some hot weather, although agricultural impacts were tempered by mostly adequate soil moisture reserves. Meanwhile, mostly dry weather covered the Midwest, continuing a trend that had developed in mid-July. Short-term dryness was not yet a concern in the previously well-watered lower Midwest. However, reproductive corn and soybeans in drier areas of the upper Midwest were subjected to increasing levels of stress, especially as temperatures began to rise.
Bismarck, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Burgum, Goehring Announce Additional Water Supply Programs to Help Livestock Producers Battling Drought

(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring have announced that the State Water Commission has approved two new water supply programs and allocated an additional $2 million to the Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program to help farmers and ranchers battling North Dakota’s worst drought conditions in at least 30 years.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Alta Seeds brings herbicide tolerance to EMPYR Premier Forages

Alta Seeds, the premium seed brand of Advanta US and a leading provider of premium genetics and technology specific to sorghum, announces the first-ever herbicide-tolerant technology available in forage sorghum. Alta Seeds will feature the company’s “igrowth” technology for pre- and post-emergence weed control applications using Imiflex herbicide in its newest forage sorghum hybrid, ADV F8484IG, a hybrid that is a member of EMPYR® Premier Forages, a complete line of forage sorghum, sudangrass and sorghum-sudan hybrids.
Congress & Courtsvoiceofalexandria.com

Grassley: Consolidation puts cattle farmers ‘on life support’

Family cattle farmers are the lifeline of rural communities across Iowa and the country, Sen. Chuck Grassley told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, but “they’re currently on life support” because of consolidation in the meatpacking industry. Grassley, a farmer and ranking Republican on the committee, has been expressing concerns...
Stillwater, OKwdnonline.com

Lower yields expected for 2021 hay crop

STILLWATER — Cool and wet conditions pushed back much of the state’s hay season this summer, but with clear skies and hot temperatures in the forecast, producers are making hay while the sun shines. Alfalfa, rye, Bermuda and other native prairie grasses are cut for winter livestock forage in Oklahoma,...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Hornet's Nest

Fresh Local Food and Goods in North End Farmers Market

CHARLOTTE, NC—North End Farmers Market brings a variety of fresh local food and goods to the people of Charlotte. Coming from various farmers, breeders to the best artisans across Carolina, North End Farmers Market provides varieties of choices from the best results of their hard work, such as crops, craft foods, even handcrafted, environmentally friendly goods.
Weston, OREast Oregonian

Ranchers, hay producers hit hard by drought and heat

WESTON — In the foothills of the Blue Mountains, just down the road from Weston, rancher Cheryl Costner has watched as the mountain range land where her cattle feed has grown brittle and dry under the ongoing drought. Ranchers throughout the West with little viable pasture for their livestock are...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Kansas Wheat discusses harvest during USW Virtual Crop Update

More than 110 customers from across South America, representing 92 different companies, tuned in on July 15 for a virtual wheat crop update. U.S. Wheat Associates, the industry’s export market development organization, organized the activity, which included reports on the hard red winter and soft red winter wheat harvests from Kansas and Oklahoma.

Comments / 1

Community Policy