Fender Chooses Blackmagic Design For New Live Studio Build-Out
Leading musical instrument manufacturer Fender has outfitted its new studios with Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6Ks, and ATEM Mini Pro live production switchers. The implementation comes as part of an in-house production upgrade at Fender’s digital studio in Hollywood, Calif., to create a cinema-quality, broadcast-style ecosystem and remote workflow for its live-streamed and prerecorded content.www.provideocoalition.com
