Fender Chooses Blackmagic Design For New Live Studio Build-Out

Music and technology are two constants in human society, so it’s fitting that most of today’s artists satisfy their creative drive and the public’s insatiable appetite for sound by making music on computers. The basic setup includes a digital audio workstation (DAW) program for recording and mixing tracks, which may come free with your computer or cost a few bucks. And those DAWs often offer generous toolkits. But producers with a vision should complement their DAW with the best music production software to suit their specific goals. Are you essentially a one-person show like Tyler, the Creator? Will you stay behind the scenes, mixing and mastering songs for the next Post Malones and Ariana Grandes of the world? What about writing musical scores? All those new Netflix shows aren’t going to compose music for themselves. Fortunately, there are outstanding music-creation software options for every artistic agenda.