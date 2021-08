Meet “Flo,” one of the most popular waitresses in Sequoyah County. Actually, Jana McKenzie of Muldrow is well-known in her town for being a little sassy, like the popular waitress “Flo” from the 1980 sitcom “Mel’s Diner,” according to some of her customers, but is considered one of the most favored waitresses at Broadway Joe’s where she has worked for the past three years. “Actually I worked…