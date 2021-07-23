Back to School Bash offering free haircuts and more to students in need

Cuts 4 Kidz is partnering with local hairstylists to provide free haircuts to students as part of their Back to School Bash event on August 8. It will take place at The Shed from 12-5 p.m., and local nail techs will also provide quick, free manicures. They are also closing part of Elm Street for the event. Inside The Shed, students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be able to get their hair…