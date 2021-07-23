Kuo: Mini-LED MacBook Air Coming in Mid-2022

Looking for the best Mac external hard drive? This guide will take you through the options, and help you choose the right one for your needs at the best price. The best MacBooks and iMacs are serious image and video-editing powerhouses, capable of pretty much anything you could throw at them. But as good as these machines are, upgradability is not where they shine. If you find you need extra storage space for your files after purchase, you'll either have to fork our a monthly fee to sign up to one of the best cloud storage providers, or you'll need to add an external storage device.