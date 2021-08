BetMGM is one of the top sportsbooks in the United States. Luckily for us, BetMGM consistently sends updates and insight regarding wagers and bets placid across its platform. Today, some massive news has come out that a $30,000 Super Bowl bet was placed on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the Buccaneers indeed win Super Bowl 56, this bet will payout $210K, as the odds were at +700 at the time of placing the wager.