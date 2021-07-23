Cancel
Stillwater, OK

Stillwater Board of Education to hear back to school plan

By Michelle Charles mcharles@stwnewspress.com
The News Press
The News Press
 11 days ago
Stillwater Superintendent Marc Moore speaks to the Board of Education in March 2020. File Photo

The Board of Education for Stillwater Public Schools will hold a special meeting at noon Friday to hear from Superintendent Marc Moore about plans for the upcoming school year.

The first day of school is Aug. 12.

The meeting will be held in person at the SPS Administration Building, 314 S. Lewis and is open to the public. It will also be streamed online at stillwaterschools.com.

Moore will be presenting updates to what the district has named the Return to Learn Plan.

With COVID-19 infection rates climbing as the Delta variant of the virus makes its way across the state, some families have begun to worry that school operations will be impacted again.

Students lost the end of the 2019-2020 school year to the pandemic and spent a majority of the 2020-2021 school year in distance learning or on an alternating schedule.

They returned to the classroom full-time after spring break.

Sports and extracurricular activities were also affected to varying degrees.

SPS Communications Coordinator Barry Fuxa told the News Press the district is committed to delivering a consistent, in-person, five days a week schedule for students who opt for in-person learning and a quality online experience for virtual learners.

Precautions will be taken to protect students, faculty and staff, he said.

School sites will continue enhanced cleaning procedures. Hand washing and respiratory etiquette to avoid spreading the virus will be emphasized.

Physical distancing recommendations will be met as much as possible, and teachers have been advised to consider keeping students in groups to limit exposure as much as possible.

“Oklahoma Senate Bill 658 limits the ability for schools to require masks, but we will have numerous safety precautions in place,” Fuxa said in an email. “Masks, while not required, are recommended by the CDC and will be encouraged. The district also strongly recommends that everyone in our community consider vaccination to protect themselves and limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Everyone 12 or older is now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is widely available through the Payne County Health Department, local medical clinics and pharmacies.

Twitter: @mcharlesNP

The News Press

The News Press

Stillwater, OK
