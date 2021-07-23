Britney Spears Celebrates Return of Her 'Freedom' in Latest Dancing Video
Britney Spears continues her pursuit to keep her hopes up amid her ongoing conservatorship battle. The pop star shared a new dancing video to celebrate her recent wins in court, where she asked her followers how they keep their dreams alive. "So what do you guys do to keep your dreams alive ???? Just curious cause at this point I'm not sure it's a good idea to listen to advice from some people," she began.popculture.com
