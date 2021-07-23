Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Britney Spears Celebrates Return of Her 'Freedom' in Latest Dancing Video

By BreAnna Bell
Popculture
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears continues her pursuit to keep her hopes up amid her ongoing conservatorship battle. The pop star shared a new dancing video to celebrate her recent wins in court, where she asked her followers how they keep their dreams alive. "So what do you guys do to keep your dreams alive ???? Just curious cause at this point I'm not sure it's a good idea to listen to advice from some people," she began.

popculture.com

Comments / 6

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Jlo
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#By The Way#Dance#This Is Me#Shoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NFLPopculture

Miley Cyrus Changes 'Party in the USA' Lyrics in Support of Britney Spears

Miley Cyrus showed her support for Britney Spears this weekend during a Fourth of July performance at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, shouting out the #FreeBritney movement while singing her hit "Party in the U.S.A." She sang, "That's when the taxi man turned on the radio. He turned to me and said, 'Free Britney!'" Cyrus chanted into the microphone, starting up a rallying cry from the crowd of concertgoers. "We love JAY-Z, but we got to free this b—! It's stressing me the f— out!"
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Blubbery’ Britney Spears Packing On The Pounds So She Can Make Sam Asghari A ‘Daddy’?

Britney Spears has constantly been in the news as of late, as more and more information breaks about the possible ending of her conservatorship. One major reason the popstar wants to end the legal guardianship is so she can possibly have a child with Sam Asghari, at least that is what one tabloid claimed after Spears gained weight earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Britney Spears looks downcast in LA as she's spotted for first time since Instagram rant

Britney Spears has been spotted out and about in LA with her boyfriend Sam Asghari following her social media rant where she hit out at her father and sister. The 39-year-old Toxic hitmaker looked downcast as she drove her white Mercedes through the streets of LA as her boyfriend Sam accompanied her in the passenger seat, while Britney’s bodyguard also sat in the back of the car.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...
Posted by
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears Celebrates Major Milestone In Skimpy Shorts

Britney Spears is celebrating the slow progress she's making as she continues to battle 69-year-old father Jamie Spears in her 2008-commenced conservatorship. The 39-year-old pop icon, now under new legal representation as a court allows her to pick her own lawyer, posted for her 32.1 million Instagram followers last night, dropping another of her home dances while in black shorts and a crop top.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’s team would tamper with her phone to make singer believe people were ignoring her, friend claims

Britney Spears’s team allegedly changed numbers in her phone so that she would believe people were ignoring her, a friend of the singer has claimed.Michael Turchin, the husband of *NSYNC star Lance Bass, defended Bass after the former boyband member received backlash for his comments on Spears’s conservatorship.Last year, Bass – who was in *NSYNC with Spears’s former partner Justin Timberlake – opened up about his feeling towards #FreeBritney, the fan-started movement campaigning for the pop star to regain autonomy over her affairs.Bass told The Daily Podcast that people should “trust the system”, suggesting that Spears’s controversial conservatorship was...
CelebritiesPopculture

Justin Timberlake Reponds to Britney Spears' Heartbreaking Conservatorship Speech

Britney Spears testified during her conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles, revealing the horrific restrictions put on her life for the last 13 years by her father, Jamie Spears. Her devastating statement drew lots of celebrities' support, including from her ex-boyfriend, singer Justin Timberlake. "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," the "Mirrors" singer tweeted. "Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."

Comments / 6

Community Policy