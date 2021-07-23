GED students and new citizens celebrate program completion at BCCC
A group of eight students took a big step as they received their GED (or high school equivalency (HSE) diplomas) from Beaufort County Community College last month. The ceremony also included three students who received their United States citizenship. It was a proud moment for students who continued to push forward with their education during the COVID-19 pandemic, stated the announcement from BCCC.www.thecoastlandtimes.com
