Eat Your Way Around Greater Palm Springs [Read on]

Well, friends, can you believe we are into the month of August already? I don’t know about you, but I don’t know where July went! After struggling to cope with the year of shutdowns and actually having to search for things to do, I am seeing the world not only open, but playing catch-up. So many of the people I have spoken to recently have said they are not only doing the typical summer things you might expect, but they are also trying to make up for events they missed last summer. It’s a boom for caterers and event planners, but somedays there just aren’t enough hours in a single day (or even season) to squeeze it all in!