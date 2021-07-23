Brentwood mulls future of providing passport services
City leaders are in the process of evaluating whether the municipality should continue offering passport services. The city has been a U.S. Department of State-designated passport services agency since 2001, but before the service was paused by the pandemic-induced closure of City Hall in early 2020, it frequently caused delays for customers seeking other assistance, such as obtaining building permits or submitting planning applications, city officials said.www.thepress.net
Comments / 0