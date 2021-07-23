Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brentwood, CA

Brentwood mulls future of providing passport services

By Kyle Szymanski
thepress.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity leaders are in the process of evaluating whether the municipality should continue offering passport services. The city has been a U.S. Department of State-designated passport services agency since 2001, but before the service was paused by the pandemic-induced closure of City Hall in early 2020, it frequently caused delays for customers seeking other assistance, such as obtaining building permits or submitting planning applications, city officials said.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakley, CA
City
Brentwood, CA
Local
California Government
Brentwood, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passport#U S State Department#City#The Brentwood Post Office#Development Services#The U S State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles bounces back, but falls short of gold

TOKYO — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles fought back her fears and returned to competition Tuesday but fell short in her quest for Olympic gold in the balance beam competition and instead brought in bronze. Widely considered the world’s best gymnast, Biles, 24, overcame a few small wobbles during her routine,...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. He was 26 years old. Police confirmed DeFreytag was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy