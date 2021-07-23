Eye On The Tigers: How Drinkwitz (and SEC expansion) stole show at SEC media days

The Tigers claimed Rodriguez off waivers from the Astros on Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo. Detroit had two openings on its 40-man roster in the aftermath of Friday's trade deadline, and the club opted to use one of them on Rodriguez, a 24-year-old right-hander who previously showed promise as a starter in the lower levels of Houston's farm system in 2019. Rodriguez made four relief appearances for the big club in 2021, but he otherwise split time between the bullpen and rotation at Triple-A Sugar Land, compiling a 5.93 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 25:16 K:BB across 27.1 innings. The Tigers' plans for Rodriguez aren't immediately clear, but he shouldn't have to wait long for a call-up to the big leagues if he quickly finds success at Toledo.