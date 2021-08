The Buffalo Sabres are in a tough situation with Jack Eichel. They have to move him, and this statement from Eichel’s agents Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli isn’t making the process easy. They outlined, “What is being left out of the discussion is that Jack would be able to play in the NHL for the start of the season pending medical clearance if he were allowed to have the surgery he desires even as of this date.” What has made potential trade partners hesitant is the medical status of Eichel. Teams are not aware of the severity of the injury, and now it has been made public. The disconnect between the two sides has been building for months over this topic.