Even the newest hypercars would have problems racing a RB7 Red Bull Formula 1 car car at the dragstrip, but what about a heavily modified 1200hp Lamborghini Huracán and 1300HP Nissan GT-R? CarWow wanted to find out, and pitted these vehicles against each other, with F1 driver David Coulthard behind the wheel of the race car. For those who don’t know, the RB7 was driven by Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber, winning 12 of 19 races as well as securing 18 of 19 possible pole positions in qualifying. Read more for the video and additional information.