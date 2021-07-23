Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Thursday’s Game Report: Cardinals 3, Cubs 2

By stlsportspage
stlsportspage.com
 11 days ago

Kwang Hyun Kim came into his start for the Cardinals on Thursday night having not allowed a run in his last 21 innings. While that streak came to an end, two longer streaks continued. Kim was pitching on his 33rd birthday, and his win over the Cubs at Busch Stadium...

stlsportspage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Weaver
Person
Wade Leblanc
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Ryan Helsley
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Jake Marisnick
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Dylan Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Game Report#Cardinals 3#Giants#Triple A Memphis#Reds#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Dylan Carlson powers Cardinals past Cubs

EditorsNote: changes to “four-plus” in seventh graf. Dylan Carlson homered and drove in four runs as the St. Louis Cardinals opened a four-game series against the visiting Chicago Cubs with an 8-3 victory on Monday. Paul Goldschmidt followed Carlson’s two-run homer in the sixth inning with a solo blast for...
MLBHerald & Review

Cardinals cash in on the Cubs' flubs, reach .500

Young righthander Jake Woodford had to wait his turn as the Cardinals explored other starting pitching options in a year in which only one hurler who opened the season in the rotation, 39-year-old Adam Wainwright, still is in it. Woodford went from bullpen to taxi squad to Memphis and back to St. Louis.
MLBaudacy.com

Sloppy Cubs lose 8-3 to Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Carlson homered and drove in four runs, Jake Woodford pitched 5 2/3 strong innings in his first start of the season and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs, 8-3, on Monday night. Woodford (2-1), who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis prior to the...
MLBViva El Birdos

The Cardinals Outfield is One of the Few Things That Has Gone Right in 2021

Not much has gone right for the St. Louis Cardinals this season. Following their loss on Saturday, the team is 9 1⁄2 games back from the Brewers in the NL Central and 7 games back from the Padres in the Wild Card. Additionally, the pitching staff fell apart for stretches this season, Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman have struggled for consistency at the plate, and Yadier Molina looks nothing like the player that went on a tear at the beginning of the season. Despite this, one of the few bright spots this season has been the Cardinals outfield. This has been a clear area of improvement from last season, and this position group is one of the few things that has gone right for the Redbirds this season.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Catcher Announces Shocking Retirement At 28

A Major League Baseball catcher has announced his shocking retirement at the age of 28. Yermin Mercedes, who had an incredibly good April for the Chicago White Sox, announced on Instagram that “it’s over.”. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic product had recently been sent down to the minor leagues. Earlier on...
MLBaudacy.com

Jon Lester's advice to Anthony Rizzo revealed a lot about leaving Red Sox

We know the Jon Lester story. Back in the 2014 spring training the Red Sox offered Lester a four-year, $70 million deal, that was remarkably under market value. With the baseline set so low, the Lester camp didn't counter, knowing that the number would have to come in outrageously high in order to meet in the middle. The fear was that the overly-inflated ask would be leaked out, sending negotiations off the rails.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jed Hoyer implies Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez are to blame for extension talks falling apart

The Chicago Cubs had one of MLB's busiest trade deadlines, moving franchise staples Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Báez to the Yankees, the Giants, and the Mets, respectively, last week as part of a rebuild. (The Cubs also traded reliever Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox.) All three of those individuals are scheduled to hit free agency this winter, which has inspired media members to ask Cubs president of operations Jed Hoyer why he couldn't get extensions done.
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Albert Pujols Rumored to Want to Re-Sign With LA, Should They Bring Back The Machine?

[Editor’s note: This story has been updated from an earlier version that attributed the interest in returning directly from Albert Pujols, not Dino Ebel’s opinion.]. Albert Pujols is rumored to want to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers next season. According to Dodgers insider, David Vassegh, LA third base coach Dino Ebel feels that if the Dodgers wanted Albert back in 2022, he would gladly come back.
MLBchatsports.com

All-Star Kyle Schwarber weighs in on the anticipated breakup of the Cubs’ core

DENVER — If only Kyle Schwarber had gotten under a July 2 fastball from Dodgers lefty Julio Urias just a tiny bit more, it would have been yet another home run. Instead, the bull-necked, barrel-chested darling of the Nationals roped a base hit into right center, took a wide turn around first base and — oh, no.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBFOX2now.com

Cardinals trade John Gant to Minnesota for veteran starter Happ

ST. LOUIS- Less than an hour before the 3pm Major League Baseball trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement with the Minnesota Twins to acquire left-handed starter J.A. Happ in an attempt to bridge the gap of innings facing the club before the expected return of Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas sometime in August.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Willson Contreras ejected, restrained by David Ross

A lengthy rain delay and four-run deficit wasn’t enough to put out the fiery passion of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. “He's a passionate player,” manager David Ross said postgame. “I love his passion.”. Ross said that after restraining his catcher after an ejection in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 7-3...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kris Bryant sheds tears after learning of trade from Cubs

Kris Bryant knew he might get traded on Friday, but there was nothing to prepare him for the moment it actually happened. Marquee captured video of what appeared to be the moment Bryant was informed that he’d been traded by the Chicago Cubs to the San Francisco Giants. Bryant had to wipe away tears after hanging up the phone.
MLBnumberfire.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. returns to San Diego's lineup on Saturday

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting second in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Tatis Jr. will handle shortstop duties after Ha-Seong Kim was moved to second base and Jake Cronenworth was sent to the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Braxton Garrett, our models project Tatis...

Comments / 0

Community Policy