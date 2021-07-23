Thursday’s Game Report: Cardinals 3, Cubs 2

Not much has gone right for the St. Louis Cardinals this season. Following their loss on Saturday, the team is 9 1⁄2 games back from the Brewers in the NL Central and 7 games back from the Padres in the Wild Card. Additionally, the pitching staff fell apart for stretches this season, Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman have struggled for consistency at the plate, and Yadier Molina looks nothing like the player that went on a tear at the beginning of the season. Despite this, one of the few bright spots this season has been the Cardinals outfield. This has been a clear area of improvement from last season, and this position group is one of the few things that has gone right for the Redbirds this season.