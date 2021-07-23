Cancel
‘The Exorcist’ Will Possess, Torment Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights This Year

By Joshua Meyer
/Film
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween Horror Nights, the annual scare-fest at Universal Studios Hollywood, continues to line up spooky theme park experiences for guests as it makes its long-awaited return this Samhain. Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, but this year it looks to be back with a vengeance. Recently, we learned that The Haunting of Hill House would be coming to Halloween Horror Nights in a special maze based on Mike Flanagan’s acclaimed Netflix series. Now, we have confirmation that an even bigger horror icon is on the guest list.

