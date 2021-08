As health and exercise professionals, we have the knowledge and skill to coach and mentor our clients and participants toward better health. As leaders who aim to serve our respective communities, we also have a responsibility to understand how equity, diversity and inclusion impact individuals in health and fitness spaces (online and offline), and then to use that information to make our environments, such as classes, studios and health clubs, welcoming to everyone. This article examines what diversity, equity and inclusion mean for our industry and how you can help level the playing field and create environments that foster a sense of belonging for your clients and participants.