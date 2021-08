The Tokyo Olympics has barely stirred to a start and India already has its first surprise. The husband-wife archers' combination of Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das, who are coming off a World Cup mixed team gold in Paris, find themselves split up after Atanu failed to top the men's ranking round among Indians on Friday. Pravin Jadhav, the youngest member of the team, finished the 72-arrow round with 656 points, at 31st position, while Atanu settled four spots below scoring a total of 653.