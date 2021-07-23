Cancel
Miami, FL

Giant screen collapses ahead of Rolling Loud music festival

By Associated Press
klkntv.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — Organizers say a giant video screen has collapsed at a South Florida stadium, one day before the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival was set to open. Organizers posted on Twitter that no one was hurt when the screen toppled onto one of the festival’s stages at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. It was expected to be repaired before doors open Friday. Like many other events, Rolling Loud was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally set for May 2020, it was rescheduled several times. The weekend lineup includes A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone.

