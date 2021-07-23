Officials: Some fully vaccinated people in Pee Dee test positive for coronavirus
WPDE — Some fully vaccinated people in the Pee Dee have tested positive for COVID-19, but are doing good, according to Dr. Jennifer Lynch with CareSouth Carolina. "That’s been disappointing as well. Of course, we wanted the vaccine to be perfect. But, nothing is perfect and patients have tested positive that are fully vaccinated with all three vaccines. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson," said Lynch.wpde.com
