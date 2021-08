Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.