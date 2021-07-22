Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Smart Device Data Shows Pre-Pandemic Amounts Of People In Downtown Denver For MLB All-Star Game

By Kati Weis
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qFS4K_0b5LUWuF00

DENVER (CBS4) – The Major League Baseball All-Star Game last week helped Denver to see just as many people downtown as it saw before the pandemic. That’s according to location services data from mobile devices used downtown during the big event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwoVD_0b5LUWuF00

DENVER, CO – JULY 13: Fans enter the stadium before the 91st MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Coors Field on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Data from smart devices in downtown Denver during three days of the All-Star events show there were more than 250,000 mobile device users per day in downtown.

That’s back to the pre-Covid numbers downtown used to see. In July 2019, there was an average of 250,000 users a day.

So far, overall, in July 2021, there’s been an average of 206,000 users per day.

The data also shows each month in 2021, the number of users downtown has continued to increase. In January 2021, there was an average of 85,000 people downtown each day, in February, there was an average of 94,000, in March, the average was 102,000, in April, it was 123,000, in May, it was 145,000, and the average was 183,000 in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJuyY_0b5LUWuF00

(credit: DDP)

Here’s how the data works: Anyone with a smartphone or tablet who has their location services turned on for an app – like a rideshare app, for example – their anonymous location data will be sent to a company that works with the Downtown Denver Partnership. The company says no personal data whatsoever is sent from apps to the company, that in fact, the apps that send your location data to the company are required to anonymize it before sending it off.

If you want to opt-out of being counted in the downtown data, simply turn off the location services on your smart device. Mobile phone users who have a flip phone, with no apps using location services, are not counted in the data.

Placer.ai is the company that works with the Downtown Denver Partnership to collect and aggregate the data. It provides this service for dozens of cities across the country.

“We don’t know who the individuals are, but we know when mobile phones move throughout our center city,” said Tami Door, President and CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership. “So, we know if the phone is here every day, it’s likely an employee, we know if a phone never leaves 24-7, it’s likely a resident.”

Door says the data helps drive important economic decisions for Denver’s future.

“It’s an outstanding way to look at how we do placemaking,” Door said. “When you’re looking at developing, or creating, or advancing a public space, you can better understand how much time people spend in that space. Do they just walk through the space, do they linger there, and that really helps you understand how to build these places out, to really meet the needs of the community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6UAJ_0b5LUWuF00

(credit: DDP)

Denver leaders are excited about this data, because they say it shows the city is making a big comeback.

Door says, right now, with people working in the office fewer days a week, it’s harder to discern which user is a tourist and which is a local, but she says the DDP is also collecting data from downtown businesses to get a better idea of how many people are coming back into the office.

Overall, she says the data is indicating downtown will come back with more visitors than before COVID-19 shook the world.

“It’s important for us to track it primarily to show our community, the region, the state, and the country that downtown Denver is thriving,” Door said. “This is really great data to show that people are coming back. Compare that activity to who was here before, and it’s really an informational message that, Denver is strong, it’s resilient, it’s not just coming back how it was, it’s going to continue to grow exponentially, and these numbers help to show that.”

Comments / 0

CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Devices#Downtown Denver#Mobile Devices#Mastercard#Getty Images Rrb#Pre Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
MLB
Related
Denver, CObusinessden.com

In their words: 5 Denver businesses on the impact of the All-Star Game

After Major League Baseball announced in April that the 2021 All-Star Game would be moved to Denver, businesses near Coors Field had three months to prepare for the crowds. The festivities, initially awarded to Atlanta, certainly drove traffic to Denver last week, giving a helpful boost to businesses coming off of a devastating year due to the pandemic.
MLBMerced Sun-Star

COVID outbreak in Colorado tied to MLB All-Star Game events, health officials say

Events from this month’s MLB All-Star Game in Denver have triggered a COVID-19 outbreak, health officials say. Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment say 14 attendees from the MLB All-Star Game events got COVID-19 after attending. Both the All-Star Game on July 13 and the previous...
MLBPosted by
CBS Denver

MLB All-Star Game & Events Linked To Outbreak Of At Least 14 Fans

DENVER (CBS4) – Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game and events are believed to be the source of a COVID-19 outbreak among more than a dozen attendees. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday added the All Star Game to its active outbreak list. (credit: Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Health officials know of 14 fans who attended either the game or surrounding events earlier this month and then tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak was reported to the state on July 21. The Colorado Rockies are also on the active outbreak list with 8 confirmed COVID-19 cases listed among staff. Those cases were reported to the state on July 16. (credit: Kyle Cooper/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images) There are currently 123 active outbreaks in Colorado. The state defines an outbreak as five or more confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, of which at least one case has had a positive molecular amplification test or antigen test in a facility or (non-household) group with onset in a 14-day period. A map of the current outbreaks is available here. CDPHE updates the COVID-19 outbreak list each Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Masks Required Once Again In Denver Courts

DENVER (CBS4) – The new concerns about COVID-19 and the spread of the delta variant have led the Denver courts system to put a mask mandate back in place. (credit: CBS) As of Monday, face coverings are required once again for “all persons including those attending court proceedings, conducting court business, or entering probation offices.” Denver is identified by the Center for Disease Control as an area where there is currently “substantial” community transmission of COVID-19.
MLBvillagerpublishing.com

More good news at the MLB All-Star Week in Denver

MLB’s All-Star Week welcomed some very special guests – families of America’s Fallen Heroes through TAPS. The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) is the national nonprofit organization providing hope, healing and resources to all those grieving the loss of a military loved one. As the guests of Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies, TAPS was a recipient of the Military Community Grant, which will help provide essential services to the families they support. During the week’s events, TAPS children were invited to participate in a clinic, where they found community with their peers and created new lifelong memories while having the opportunity to honor their loved ones. Lynne and Bo Cottrell are directors of the Colorado Celebrity Classic annual fundraiser taking place on Saturday, September 11, 2021. The unique event, bringing in national Nashville talent, has raised millions for TAPS.
California StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Glenwood Canyon Mudslides Cancel Amtrak’s California Zephyr Train Through Colorado Rockies

DENVER (CBS4) – Massive mudslides last week in Glenwood Canyon have temporarily halted train service on Amtrak’s California Zephyr between Denver and Grand Junction. The train travels through the entire length of the canyon, right alongside the Colorado River. RELATED:‘Extreme Damage’ To I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Forces Prolonged Closure Service Advisory: California Zephyr Train 5 departing Chicago (CHI) on 7/31 is canceled between Denver (DEN) and Grand Junction (GJT) due to a weather-related track closure east of GJT. For reservation assistance, please call or text 800-USA-RAIL. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) August 1, 2021 Service Advisory: California Zephyr Train 6 departing Emeryville (EMY) on 7/31...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

All Denver City Employees Required To be Vaccinated By End Of September

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver becomes the first county in Colorado to require vaccinations for its employees. The new mandate also requires teachers, first responders, private contractors and those who work with the most vulnerable to be vaccinated. The deadline is Sept. 30. “We’re not going to mask our way out of this. We’re not going to test out way out of this,” Bob McDonald, Denver Public Health Executive Director said. (credit: CBS) The answer to fighting the war against COVID-19 is simply to get as many people vaccinated as possible. McDonald is worried about the recent spike, pointing out, that on June 20, Denver...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Out-Of-State Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert For Eastern Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – The upper-level wind pattern over the western part of the United States has allowed thick plumes of wildfire smoke to move back into eastern Colorado. The smoke is from large fires that are burning in western states such as Oregon and California. The smoke has triggered an Air Quality Alert to be issued through Sunday afternoon for all of eastern Colorado. In addition to the smoke the ozone level is elevated along the I-25 urban corridor between Colorado Springs, Denver and Fort Collins. The current wind pattern isn’t expected to change much over the next few days so smoke may continue to be an issue in the warned areas. Experts say you should limit your time outdoors until the air quality improves.
MLBKKTV

14 COVID-19 cases tied to MLB All-Star Game events

DENVER (KKTV) - More than a dozen fans were confirmed positive for COVID following the MLB All-Star celebration earlier this month. Health officials reported Wednesday that 14 people who attended either the game itself or surrounding events later tested positive for the virus, constituting an outbreak. An outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same workplace, facility or event within 14 days.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Masks Encouraged For All King Soopers Customers In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – King Soopers customers are now encouraged to wear a mask while shopping regardless of their vaccination status. Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers and City Market, joins Walmart in changing its mask policy. (credit: CBS) CBS News reports Kroger cited updated recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Until the change, Kroger only required unvaccinated employees to wear masks and asked unvaccinated shoppers to do the same. “We will continue to abide by all state and local mandates and encourage all Americans to get vaccinated, including our associates,” the company said in an emailed statement. Kroger, the nation’s largest grocer, operates nearly 2,800 stores in 35 states.
Video Gamessiliconflorist.com

Tiring of your pandemic gaming platform purchase? Pre-order Playdate

It was entertaining for a while. But with all of the hours of gaming during the pandemic, that new gaming platform is less appealing than it once was. You need something different. And that’s why, you’ll be happy to hear that the Panic’s Playdate is now available for pre-order. For...
MLBdenverurbanspectrum.com

MLB All-Star Weekend Recap

“Hey, batter, batter, batter! Swing!” Denver, Colo. hosted this year’s 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Weekend on July 10 through July 18, and oh, boy, did the city hit it out of the park. A weekend full of fun and engaging baseball entertainment left Colorado residents and out-of-towners alike, satisfied. Every All-Star weekend throughout MLB history is special in its own right. What made this year’s All-Star game so unique were the events that transpired months before a single player even stepped foot on the baseball diamond. Let’s take a moment to recap how the MLB All-Star Game got to the Mile High City.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Flash Flood Threat Ramps Back Up In The Mountains

DENVER (CBS4) – After much less rain in Colorado on Sunday, monsoon moisture will bring widespread thunderstorms to the mountains on Monday causing a threat for more flash flooding, mudslides, and debris flows. The rain will initially develop west of the Continental Divide by early Monday afternoon. Some thunderstorms could impact areas already hit hard from recent flooding including the Grizzly Creek burn scar near Glenwood Springs which has caused an extended closure of Interstate 70. I-70 through Glenwood Canyon remains closed on Monday due to extreme damage from flooding. (source: CDOT) The rain will then spread east of the Divide and into the...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

On Colorado Day, History Colorado Remembers ‘How Lucky We Are To Be Here’

DENVER (CBS4) – History Colorado Center pulled out all the stops to celebrate Colorado’s birthday 145 years in the making. “Today we’ve got our free day for Colorado Day on our 145th birthday,” said Kelly Williams, Managing Director for History Colorado Center. “We have music. We have crafts. We have food. But mostly it’s a time to come and explore the museum for free and get to do a lot of fun things with your family.” (credit: History Colorado) To celebrate Colorado Day, the museum was open for free. Families and friends had a chance to discover Colorado roots. “We built it with the...
MLBCentre Daily

COVID outbreak in Colorado tied to MLB All-Star Game events, health officials say

Events from this month’s MLB All-Star Game in Denver have triggered a COVID-19 outbreak, health officials say. Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment say 14 attendees from the MLB All-Star Game events got COVID-19 after attending. Both the All-Star Game on July 13 and the previous...
MLBRock Hill Herald

COVID outbreak in Colorado tied to MLB All-Star Game events, health officials say

Events from this month’s MLB All-Star Game in Denver have triggered a COVID-19 outbreak, health officials say. Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment say 14 attendees from the MLB All-Star Game events got COVID-19 after attending. Both the All-Star Game on July 13 and the previous...

Comments / 0

Community Policy