NWS launching severe storm alert system

Effective: 2021-08-02 13:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carbon The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Carbon County in central Utah * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 116 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Bear Fire Burnscar. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Helper and Castle Gate. Flash flooding and debris flows will impact US 6 between mm 226 and mm 230 near Castle Gate. Muddy flows are also expected to impact the Price Water Treatment Plant on the Price River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR