Kris Bryant hit a home run Sunday in his debut with the San Francisco Giants. He joined Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez in hitting home runs in their debuts following Friday's MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN, "The former Cubs became the first trio of ex-teammates in the modern era to start the season on the same team and then homer in their respective debuts with a new club later that season, according to Elias Sports Bureau research."