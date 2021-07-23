Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

This is the most important book a speaker-loving audiophile can read

By Napier Lopez
The Next Web
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI reviewa lot ofspeakers here at TNW, and — if may toot my own horn for a bit — I do so in a more technical manner than you’ll find in most other mainstream tech publications. My reviews are full of measurements and graphs that I genuinely believe provide powerful insights into not only a speaker’s technical prowess, but also how likely you are to actually enjoy that speaker in your own home.

thenextweb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audiophile#Tech#Perceived Performance#Tnw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Product Reviews
News Break
Science
News Break
Music
Related
Books & LiteratureGettysburg Times

The love of books and reading

Long before they learn to read, children need to be taught to love reading and books. They need to hold them in their chubby hands. Turn the pages one by one. Point to each word as it’s read aloud. Marvel at every illustration. And maybe chew a bit on the cover.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

A Compelling Case for Reading One Book at a Time

In December 2019, I wrote a piece chronicling the history of the debate “how many books should I read at once?” By all indications, the zeitgeist pointed to “several books at a time” — Google search results agreed, I agreed, and others probably agreed. 2019 was a simple time: a time wherein one could hold multiple thoughts inside one’s head at the same time, which was conducive to juggling multiple plot lines at once. I concluded the piece by saying that “…if the winds of historical precedent tell us anything, we might reasonably predict that the tides are turning towards a consensus of ‘one book at a time’ within the next, oh, two hundred years or so.”
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Best fiction books to read this summer, according to Goodreads

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Whether you’re soaking up...
RecipesSanta Fe Reporter

Reading in the Arroyo: An Occasional Column About Books

Last week, an item about a fruit thief appeared on Nextdoor.com. A description of the suspect, whom the poster believed to have stolen 30 nearly ripe nectarines from his tree, was odd. It struck me as a sinister poem:. “I have a sense a guy I just walked. past on...
Books & LiteratureNapa Valley Register

Book Banter: Summertime and the Reading is Easy

After being bombarded by depressing headlines for more than a year, I think it’s time to turn to reading for pleasure and relaxation, especially when life is beginning to feel a bit more normal, and we’re back to our warm-weather rituals of heading to the beach, the park, the mountains, or simply the community pool.
Books & LiteratureBusiness Insider

22 of the best classic books to read in your lifetime

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Classic books have characters, stories, or messages that withstand time. All of the books on this list were published before 1987, though most are much older. Want more books? Check out our best fantasy books, science fiction books,...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

A mysterious thriller or a meditation on love – what new book do you want to pick up this week?. 1. Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder is published in hardback by Harvill Secker priced £14.99 (ebook £9.99). Available now. In her debut, Rachel Yoder has written a novel unabashedly peculiar and...
Books & Literaturechireviewofbooks.com

12 Must-Read Books of August

We have made it to what they call the “dog days” of summer, when temperatures typically reach their enervating—though it’s a little hard to believe it can get much hotter. For those of us still in school, a return to the classroom, whether virtually or in person, looms on the horizon. Vacations are starting to come to their end and the desk chair, whether at home or in the office, beckons. But don’t despair of the season’s imminent end, dear readers! An escape is a simple turn of the page away, and below are twelve new releases worth making some time for this month.
Books & LiteratureFast Company

10 CEOs on the books they’re reading this summer

Between the sweltering heat and threat of the delta variant, you might be looking for an excuse to stay on your couch. Might we recommend a good book?. We asked 10 CEOs to share the books that have captured their attention this summer. If you’re looking for an escapist read, you might not find it here. But if a satisfying read is more to your taste, here’s what founders and executives are picking up for inspiration and edification.
Books & Literaturerivertonfreelibrary.org

Here are Three Books to Read if Stir Crazy

NPR’s Lily Meyer, wrote an article about how she pursued literature from different cultures and formats during the coronavirus to satisfy her stir craziness. The books not only offer a look into different cultures but also a look inside. Get ready for the journey these books bring you on, you will be in for a ride!
RelationshipsHeraldNet

7 Best Love Psychic Readings Online: Most Accurate Love Readings And Relationship Predictions

7 Best Love Psychic Readings Online And Love Fortune Readings. Love psychic readers are people with special gifts who know how to help others through difficult times and guide their relationship in the right direction. They’re not only exceptionally talented but also professionally trained to use specific tools that help to get the answers the universe has for everyone. Do you want to get a psychic reading? Keep reading to learn how it all works and what services to use for that purpose.
Comicsdreamwidth.org

Books and comics read in June 2021

(I definitely didn't forget I hadn't posted this yet /o\) Beowulf: A New Translation by Maria Dahvana Headley. A Wizard's Guide to Defensive Baking - T. Kingfisher. A Handful of Earth, A Handful of Sky: The World of Octavia E Butler - Lynell George. Hugo packet time! I've already read...
Books & Literaturegoodhousekeeping.com

30 Scary Horror Books to Read With the Lights On

Spooky, creepy and sometimes downright disturbing, horror books aren't for the faint of heart. The best ones stick with you long after you've turned the last page, often because they play right into our deepest fears as humans. While many of us might think of thriller and horror books as one and the same, they're siblings, not twins. In his book about the horror genre, Danse Macabre, Stephen King explains that, “novels dealing with horror always do their work on two levels. On top is the ‘gross-out’ level ... but on another, more potent level, the work of horror really is a dance — a moving, rhythmic search. And what it’s looking for is the place where you, the viewer or the reader, live at your most primitive level.” Some horror books, like Mary Shelley's seminal Frankenstein, feature supernatural elements, but other excellent reads (think Alfred Hitchcock) are strictly, terrifyingly human. Thriller books, on the other hand, are all about suspense. The tension ratchets up throughout the story, keeping us turning those pages to learn what's going to happen next. For that reason, thrillers often follow the plight of one character or group of characters, while horror can feature multiple perspectives (even that of the villain).
Books & Literaturetowardsdatascience.com

5 Books You Can Read To Learn About Artificial Intelligence

Books, books, books! Before I started my journey in machine learning, I stacked up a pile of books on artificial intelligence from my local Waterstones books store. The idea was to gather up as much knowledge as I can about the potential of AI and whether I thought it was something I could do.
Livermore, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Livermore Reads chooses book on autism

The 16th annual Livermore Reads Together will dig into "The Reason I Jump: The Inner Voice of a Thirteen-Year-Old Boy with Autism," a New York Times bestseller. "We aim to put a spotlight on autism awareness during next year's Livermore Reads Together," adult services librarian Paul Sevilla said. "We are extremely interested in collaborating with autism groups and organizations in the community for LRT programming and encourage those groups to reach out to the Livermore Public Library."
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

YouTubers Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all too familiar with people making wild — and more often than not, untrue — assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."

Comments / 0

Community Policy