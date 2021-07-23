The Most Stylish Vegan Shoes On the Internet

There’s no bigger buzzkill than shoes that make it impossible to walk, pinch your feet, or, worst of all, cause blisters. No one really wants to tolerate this at any time, let alone on your wedding day. And with wedding style intended to make you look and feel your best while you celebrate a special milestone, it’s important to keep in mind that footwear doesn’t need to follow any specific guidelines for your trip down the aisle. Instead, we recommend looking for much more comfortable, perhaps even unconventional, footwear silhouettes to complete your nuptials ensemble.