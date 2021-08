Apple’s App Store fees are akin to a “global tax on the internet,” according to Tesla boss Elon Musk.Mr Musk suggested that he backs Fortnite developer Epic in the ongoing feud between the two companies over the fees they take from App Store purchases.“Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet,” Mr Musk wrote in the tweet. “Epic is right.”Apple and Epic – as well as some other developers – have been locked in a public feud for more than a year over the App Store rules. Epic argues that they are anticompetitive and should...