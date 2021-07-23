Cancel
Education

COVID-19’s impact on U.S education

By Niara Savage
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
 11 days ago

Editor's note: This three part series examines the pros and cons of distance learning in the Black community and what must be done to help those who have fallen behind to catch up. Students across the country have eagerly traded long hours in classrooms, virtual or physical, in exchange for...

spokesman-recorder.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Education Week#U S#Covid 19#English
Related
Public HealthStandard-Examiner

Guest opinion: The impact of COVID-19 on women caregivers

We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected women: The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah reported that from 2019 to 2020 in Utah, jobs held by women declined at a rate more than double that of men, and unemployment rose more for females than males. But what of the women who stayed employed? How have they been affected, especially if they have children?
CollegesChicago Public Radio

University of Illinois Chancellor On Educational Equity, COVID-19

Reset brings on University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones to discuss his push to achieve greater education access and equity. Jones spoke before a Congressional subcommittee Thursday, arguing that it’s time to double a form of federal aid called the Pell Grant so more low-income students can have a shot at a college education.
CollegesHouston Chronicle

Some colleges using pandemic funds to clear outstanding student balances

Annissa Young thought the email was a scam. The message was a little too good to be true:. "Trinity [Washington University] has selected you to receive a grant to satisfy your outstanding balance . . . you are receiving a fresh financial start toward completing your program at Trinity!" The...
Educationtheschoolhouse302.com

6 Ways that We Should Think About Student Engagement in the 2021-2022 School Year Because of What We Learned During the Pandemic

The last 18 months have brought nothing but disruption to schools and the students they serve. And although there have been many hardships and catastrophes yet to come, we believe that the crisis strengthened education as a profession and provided all educators, from the classroom to the principal’s office with abundant opportunities for growth.
Educationallongeorgia.com

U.S. Department of Education Releases “Return to School Roadmap” for the 2021-2022 School Year

Today, the U.S. Department of Education (Department) released the “Return to School Roadmap,” a resource to support students, schools, educators, and communities as they prepare to return to safe, healthy in-person learning this fall and emerge from the pandemic stronger than before. The Roadmap provides key resources and supports for students, parents, educators, and school communities to build excitement around returning to classrooms this school year and outlines how federal funding can support the safe and sustained return to in-person learning. Over the course of the next several weeks as schools reopen nationwide, the Roadmap will lay out actionable strategies to implement the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated guidance for K-12 schools, so that schools can minimize transmission and sustain in-person learning all school-year long.
Washington Statemasonwebtv.com

New Data Reveals COVID-19 Impact on Unvaccinated

New reporting from the Washington State Department of Health reveals the devastating impact of COVID-19 on people who are unvaccinated, and underscores once again the need for people to get vaccinated now, if they haven’t already. The new data, released July 28, shows that between February and June 2021, at...
Green County, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Free COVID-19 Vaccinations and Education This Saturday

Throughout June and July, a collaborative community health team has offered pop-up COVID-19 vaccine information and clinic sessions at the Badger State Trailhead Pavilion at 425 14th Avenue, Monroe, near Veracruz Mexican Market, and plans to host its final vaccination clinic of the month this Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., a new date and time, with the goal of providing health education and community health opportunities to Green County and local Hispanic residents. The information and clinic sessions will take place in the park shelter across from the Veracruz Mexican Market.
EducationAnderson Herald Bulletin

Editorial: Students, educators need support

As students return to school after a year of turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, they will need the support of their teachers, parents and members of the community. The last year and a half has taken its toll on all of us as we’ve journeyed through the pandemic and its economic fallout, as well as a highly polarized political climate that culminated in a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol building.
Eugene, ORkezi.com

K-12 students respond to mask mandate for fall

EUGENE, Ore. --- Governor Kate Brown said she's imposing the mask mandates for students grades K-12 this fall to protect those who are still ineligible for the vaccine. KEZI 9 News spoke with several students who fall in that age range to see what they think of the change. Josh...
Educationcity-countyobserver.com

When Parents Choose,Students Excel

As parents check off their children’s back-to-school list and prepare for the start of another academic year, Indiana lawmakers are empowering families to take control of their children’s education. Indiana continues to be a national leader in. school choice. Hoosier students have a wide variety. of educational options, including traditional...
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
Florida Statecityxtramagazine.com

Another COVID-19 Variant Has Shown Up In Florida As Delta Rages On

While the Delta variant surges across the country, another mutation of COVID-19 is starting to spread among patients in Florida. Health care officials in Miami say the new variant—which is currently called B.1.621—now makes up about 10% of the cases there. B.1.621 seems to have originated in Colombia and is...
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS Detroit

33 Michigan Counties Enter Higher-Risk Virus Threat

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nearly half of Michigan residents live in counties where the federal government is urging everyone ages 2 and over, including the fully vaccinated, to wear masks in public indoor settings because transmission of the coronavirus is “high” or “substantial.”. The guidance affected 33 of 83 counties...

