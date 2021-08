The Many Bass Club’s July, 2021, tournament was held July 10 and July 11 on Toledo Bend. The weather was hot, humid with afternoon thunderstorms and sunny to partly cloudy conditions on both days. The lake level had fallen throughout the two weeks prior to the tournament and was at 171.00 feet at tournament time. The falling water and water temperatures in the mid-eighties pushed the fish into summer patterns, but some fish remained shallow for the tournament. The anglers had their choice of fishing Friday night, Saturday, Saturday night or Sunday. The winning stringer was caught by an angler who chose to fish Friday night while second, third and Big Bass were all caught by anglers who fished Saturday.