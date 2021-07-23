Area champion Leghorns open American Legion State Tournament Saturday
Petaluma’s Leghorns take the next step in what they hope is a journey to Shelby, North Carolina and the American Legion World Series Saturday. The Leghorns will play the Oceanside Vipers at 9 a.m. at Buchanan High School in Clovis in the first game of the California State Championship Tournament. Other teams in the tournament are the Atwater/Merced Yammers, Long Beach Bruins, Napa Valley Baseball Club and the Patrick Henry High School Trojans.www.petaluma360.com
