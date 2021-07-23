Cancel
Petaluma, CA

Area champion Leghorns open American Legion State Tournament Saturday

By JOHN JACKSON
Petaluma 360
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePetaluma’s Leghorns take the next step in what they hope is a journey to Shelby, North Carolina and the American Legion World Series Saturday. The Leghorns will play the Oceanside Vipers at 9 a.m. at Buchanan High School in Clovis in the first game of the California State Championship Tournament. Other teams in the tournament are the Atwater/Merced Yammers, Long Beach Bruins, Napa Valley Baseball Club and the Patrick Henry High School Trojans.

