Freeman Hospital West In Joplin Opens New COVID Unit To Accommodate Case Spike
As Oklahoma hospitals see a rise in COVID patients coming from Missouri, a Joplin hospital is adding a new COVID unit. Tulsa's proximity to COVID hot spots in neighboring states means patients get sent to Oklahoma when smaller hospitals fill up. Freeman West Hospital in Joplin has seen a spike in cases but Dr. Robert McNab, Freeman Health System's COVID-19 response director, hopes a new ward keeps transfers low.www.newson6.com
Comments / 0